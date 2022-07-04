Update on Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight, WWE RAW will be broadcast live from San Diego, California’s Pechanga Arena.

There are 455 tickets available for the show as of Friday, July 1 after 5,978 were distributed, according to WrestleTix. WWE last visited this city on August 23, 2021, for RAW. The venue’s capacity for tonight is estimated at 6,966.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA:

– Money In the Bank fallout

– Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

– The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul

