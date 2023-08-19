Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Fastlane 2023

Tickets are moving fast for WWE Fastlane 2023.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has already sold 10,276 tickets for their upcoming WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

There are 1,267 tickets reportedly still available for the show, which is set up for 11,543 seats, with 1,225 being available for resale, inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

WWE Fastlane 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 7.

Featured below is a look at the updated WWE 2023 premium live event schedule.