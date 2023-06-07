Update On Tickets Sales For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium, More Tickets Released

On August 27, All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in the United Kingdom with the All In show at Wembley Stadium. The venue can hold up to 90,000 people.

AEW has yet to confirm whether the event will be available for purchase on pay-per-view. Despite taking place a week before All Out, a traditional pay-per-view on Labor Day weekend, all signs point to that or a television special.

Will Ospreay has reportedly been booked for this upcoming event.

WrestleTix reported three days ago that the event had sold 65,563 tickets out of a total capacity of 75,003, with just over 9,400 tickets remaining. They’ve been selling 100 tickets per day on average in recent days.

Following changes to the production setup, AEW had Tony Schiavone announce that more floor tickets and lower bowl tickets were made available towards the end of today’s AEW Control Center video.

You can watch Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite below: