Update On Tickets Sales For AEW’s Debuts In California and Michigan

On Friday, tickets were made available to the general public for AEW’s upcoming Dynamite debuts in the states of California and Michigan. There were pre-sales that took place on Thursday.

Twitter account @WrestleTix is reporting that AEW has sold over 11,000 tickets so far for AEW Dynamite at The Forum in Inglewood (metro Los Angeles), CA on June 1st. AEW has sold over 7,000 tickets so far for AEW Dynamite at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on June 29th.

AEW has sold more than 11,000 tickets so far for their debut at the Forum in Inglewood, California. More later on [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/GLuofbO32s — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 11, 2022