Update On Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne Possibly Joining WWE’s Main Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT 2.0 stars Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne competed in a dark match prior to the January 7th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown.

In what appears to be a sign that Ciampa and Dunne are one step closer to officially joining the WWE main roster, both competed in matches taped for Main Event prior to the January 10th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Ciampa defeated T-Bar and Dunne picked up a win over Akira Tozawa.

Ciampa is on Main Event facing T-Bar! pic.twitter.com/85mBjyVA7j — John D'Auria  (@johndauria6) January 11, 2022