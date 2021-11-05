Update On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Reigns did not appear for last week’s SmackDown, but he did work the post-show dark main event. WWE has just announced that The Tribal Chief will be back tonight with Paul Heyman.

WWE has also announced a rematch between Naomi and Shayna Baszler for tonight’s show.

Sonya Deville has used Baszler as her own personal muscle against Naomi for a few weeks now. Last week’s show saw Baszler get the win over Naomi after Deville made herself the special guest referee.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.