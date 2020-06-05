Update On Tony Khan’s Decision To Not Use Hulk Hogan In AEW

As noted earlier this week, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan responded to a controversial tweet from Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and said she and Hulk were both banned from AEW events. Linda wrote, “watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized.”

“You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations,” Khan wrote to Linda a few days later after her original tweet.

While it was clear why Khan was banning Linda, who he incorrectly referred to as Hulk’s current wife, it was believed that he was banning Hulk due to the racist comments debacle from a few years ago. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Khan has told people “from day one” that he would never use The Hulkster in AEW.

“What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I’ve told people I can’t work with Hulk Hogan. How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things he said and has never given an adequate apology for. He can’t blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media,” Khan reportedly said, according to the Observer.

Linda has since deleted her tweet.