Update On Top AEW Star’s Status After Worlds End PPV Event

AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, delivered a highly eventful show, including the returns of Kenny Omega and Adam Copeland.

The main event featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defending his title in a fatal 4-way match against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page. The intense bout saw Moxley suffer a cut to the back of his head, leading to significant bleeding. Despite this, Moxley pushed through to retain his title.

The match ended with Wheeler Yuta hitting his finisher on Jay White before Moxley connected with the Death Rider DDT to secure the win. After the match, FTR and Adam Copeland rushed to the ring to fend off a post-match attack by Moxley’s opponents, bringing the show to an explosive conclusion.

There was some concern for Moxley’s condition due to the cut, but Dave Meltzer reported via F4Wonline.com that “Jon Moxley was said to be ok after the show.”

Looking ahead, AEW has announced a six-man tag team match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where FTR and Adam Copeland will team up to face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, continuing the fallout from Worlds End.