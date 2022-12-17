Update on Top Dolla Following Scary Moment During WWE SmackDown

There was a scary moment during this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The incident occurred during the triple-threat tag team match between Hit Row, Legado Del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders. Late in the match, Top Dolla attempted a running dive over the top rope onto everyone at ringside.

Top Dolla’s legs got caught up in the top rope, causing him to land on his head and back on the ring apron. He finished the match and Hit Row won but Top Dolla was grabbing the back of his leg.

Shortly after, he tweeted the following to say he’s fine:

“S/o God 🙏🏽 one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. 🙏🏽”

Click here for WWE SmackDown results.

On next week’s show, which is being taped tonight, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. We’ll post spoilers soon.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

El botch que acaba de hacer Top Dolla es de los más legendarios del año. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w7av9hc5vZ — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) December 17, 2022