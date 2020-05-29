Update On Trademark Dispute For “The Man”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently reached a deal to transfer the rights to his two trademarks on “The Man” to WWE. The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) shows that Flair’s LLC assigned the entire interest and the goodwill of the two trademarks to WWE on Tuesday, May 19.

These are the same trademarks for “The Man” that Flair filed for on August 22, 2019 and August 26, 2019. Flair filed these trademarks after WWE had billed Becky Lynch as “The Man” because he felt like those intellectual properties belonged to him since he had used that name for years. At the time he publicly stated in interviews that WWE should have paid him for use of the nickname for Lynch. Flair noted in his original trademark filing that he first used “The Man” in commerce back in 1976.

As we’ve noted, The Nature Boy recently inked a new WWE contract, so it’s possible that the trademarks were a part of that new deal.