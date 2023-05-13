Update On Traditional WWE Backlash PPV Buys And Google Interest

The WWE Backlash 2023 pay-per-view event was previously reported to be a smashing success, breaking multiple company records. A new report delves into the show’s statistics, including the number of traditional pay-per-view purchases and Google search interest.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only 6,700 traditional pay-per-view tickets were purchased for WWE Backlash 2023. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and it makes sense given the increase in Peacock viewership.

WWE Backlash’s pay-per-view sales were down 18.3% from the previous year. The show was 41.7% lower than Elimination Chamber 2023 in February.

Other sporting events that weekend, such as the UFC, Kentucky Derby, Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, and the NBA & NHL Playoffs, are likely to have had an impact on WWE Backlash.

Google search interest was 200,000, trailing the Derby (3.3 million), the Lakers (3.05 million), the UFC (1.1 million), the Celtics (1 million), and the Warriors/Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder (700,000).