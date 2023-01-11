Update on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status, Latest on Saudi Arabia Reports

As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple sources claimed on Tuesday night that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would revert to private ownership. However, Ariel Helwani, as well as other sources, dismissed the rumors. This report is available at this link.

While WWE is still exploring all potential sale options and has not reached an agreement with the Saudi PIF, Wrestling Observer Radio and Fightful Select report that new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon began talks with the Saudis shortly after his retirement from the company in the summer.

Vince recently returned to the Board of Directors, and was then voted in as Chairman of the Board on Tuesday, just after Stephanie McMahon resigned as Chairwoman and Co-CEO, leaving Nick Khan as the sole WWE CEO. While Vince has had discussions with the Saudis along the way, this does not imply that a sale is imminent.

There is currently concern within WWE, among talent and others, that Vince will return to the creative team, especially if a sale is completed. According to Fightful, numerous wrestlers have privately stated that if a sale to the Saudis is completed, they will leave the company. Some believe that if Vince returns to creative, there will be significant roster pushback.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer remains Triple H. There have been false rumors about his status in the last 24 hours, but WWE has stated unequivocally that Triple H will continue to oversee creative, live events, and talent.

On Tuesday night, WWE sources consistently dismissed rumors of a sale to the Saudi fund, despite the fact that those rumors were coming from sources outside of WWE. This morning, WWE sources were even more adamant that the rumors were false. There was some speculation that talent had been informed of the sale, but this is also completely false.

In an update on Stephanie’s WWE status, she is no longer on the Board of Directors, which was not mentioned when she announced her resignation yesterday. Vince, Khan, Triple H, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Steve Koonin, Michelle McKenna, and Steve Pamon currently serve on the WWE Board of Directors.