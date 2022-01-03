Update On Triple H Following His Heart Procedure In September

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced in September that Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure.

Triple H has started to resume making public appearances since his procedure was done. Triple H was interviewed for the New Year’s Day edition of NBC Nightly News to discuss WWE’s new NIL (“Next In Line”) program and here is what he had to say:

“To allow college students to sort of monetize and utilize their name, image and likeness… it’s opened up an avenue for us. This allows them to have that open door to earn money while in college.”

Triple H’s comments can be seen around 17 minutes into the video below: