Update on Triple H’s WWE Status and Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

This week, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H returns to in-person work.

As PWMania.com previously reported that Triple H was absent from last week’s RAW and SmackDown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19 and entering WWE’s COVID-19 protocol. While he was not present at last week’s tapings, he communicated with the writers and producers to ensure that the show maintained his creative vision.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that The Game has returned to work at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and is running tonight’s RAW in person.

According to reports, Triple H was feeling fine last week and was only disappointed that he had to miss the shows. WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James oversaw last week’s tapings, and the majority of the shows were written the day before they aired.