Update On Trish Stratus’ Future With WWE Following Her Win At Night Of Champions

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch with the help of RAW newcomer Zoey Stark during the 2023 WWE Night of Champions PLE. Trish was reportedly positioned as the RAW women’s roster’s #2 heel after Rhea Ripley just prior to the event.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following about Trish’s future on the RAW brand:

“We are told Trish Stratus will still be appearing regularly on Raw going forward, so the addition of Zoey Stark was not to give her someone to appear as her proxy in Stratus’ absence. Stratus will be appearing weekly as often as possible on Mondays.”

On this week’s episode of RAW, Trish, with the assistance of Zoey, beat Becky in a brawl, and their storyline is expected to continue through SummerSlam on August 5th.