Update On Velveteen Dream’s Release From WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was reported that Velveteen Dream has been released from WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that Dream hadn’t been at many of the recent WWE NXT TV tapings. Sapp also wrote the following…

“He had been coming to open ring, and there was growing concern in the company he was being set up to help coach classes.”

Rob Schamberger, who hosts Canvas 2 Canvas on the WWE Network, did not mention Dream by name but wrote the following shortly after the news broke:

