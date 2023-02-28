Update On Vickie Guerrero’s Post-AEW Future, Receives Opportunity Outside Of Pro Wrestling

Vickie Guerrero reportedly has a new job outside of pro wrestling.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Guerrero’s contract with AEW expires in July, so she will be leaving the company soon. Guerrero’s contract was agreed to be terminated. Guerrero had tweeted a photo from the Tampa Bay, FL airport with a comment about the journey ahead.

“Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities [folded hands emoji],” she wrote a few days back with the photo seen below.

Guerrero has received an opportunity from a shopping network and will be involved with it, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

There’s no word on what the new job entails, but it’s worth noting that the Home Shopping Network is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is part of the Tampa Bay area.

Guerrero, who graduated from Herzing University in August 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration after receiving a 2018 WWE Talent Scholarship, made her AEW debut as a guest commentator in December 2019. She later took over as manager of Nyla Rose and briefly led Andrade El Idolo. She is currently responsible for Rose and Marina Shafir. Guerrero has also contributed significantly to the AEW Heels brand and a number of AEW digital projects.

The following is the aforementioned tweet: