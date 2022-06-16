Update on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis’ Status for WWE SmackDown

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, as well as WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, are slated to work Friday’s SmackDown from Minneapolis’ Target Center.

According to reports released on Wednesday, WWE’s Board of Directors is looking into McMahon’s “hidden $3 million payment” with a former WWE paralegal recruited in 2019. For his part, Laurinaitis is being investigated, and the Board is also looking into other cases involving former female employees.

According to PWInsider, WWE has informed workers scheduled to work SmackDown that McMahon will be present and that “business as usual” will be followed.

There will be no changes to the production and running of this week’s SmackDown taping.

Laurinaitis is also expected to appear at SmackDown, according to F4Wonline.com. As of last night, his standing with the company was “unchanged.”

It was also stated that individuals within WWE believe McMahon will survive this, stating that he will be fine as long as no company funds are used to pay the settlements. Many people don’t think Laurinaitis will survive the scandal, but it’s still early.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.