Update On Vince McMahon Kicking Off Tonight’s SmackDown

Vince McMahon will be opening tonight’s SmackDown to introduce WWE ThunderDome to fans. As noted, WWE announced today that Mr. McMahon will kick off tonight’s show from the Amway Center in Orlando. They have since confirmed that he will be there to give the official first look at the new state-of-the-art viewing experience.
Here is WWE’s full announcement on the appearance-
Mr. McMahon to kick off SmackDown from WWE ThunderDome
Are you ready for some thunder?
WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will open tonight’s episode of SmackDown to give the WWE Universe its very first look at WWE ThunderDome, WWE’s new state-of-the-art set complete with video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras.
Don’t miss Mr. McMahon kick off this groundbreaking new era of WWE programming tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!