Update on Vince McMahon’s Mood and Backstage Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown

More WWE stars have reached out to Fightful Select regarding Vince McMahon’s demeanor at Friday’s WWE SmackDown where he opened the show with a short promo about WWE signature “Then. Now. Together. Forever” tagline.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been accused of paying a former WWE employee $3 million to cover up an affair. The Board of Directors is currently investigating this and other allegations of misconduct.

One Smackdown performer predicted an interesting day, but admitted that no one knew what Vince would say. However, he was particularly happy and “wasn’t selling” the fact that he was being investigated. It was said that Vince was very hands-on Friday even more than usual. One longtime staff member said they thought that was McMahon’s way of establishing that he’s still running the show.

“He’s basically showing through his promo that he handles what’s in front of him and he’s not running” from it, another talent said.