Update on Vince McMahon’s Status for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has arrived in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince was still on the way as of 3 p.m. ET. According to a recent update from PWInsider, McMahon arrived at the arena at 5 p.m. He will be serving in his usual capacity as show director tonight.

The Wall Street Journal’s revelation that McMahon had paid more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, one of whom is a former WWE wrestler, made today another difficult news day for him.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was disclosed on Wednesday, June 15 that Vince was the subject of an inquiry by the WWE Board of Directors regarding the “secret $3 million settlement” he had given to the former paralegal employed in 2019. The involvement of Laurinaitis is also under investigation, and the Board is also looking into other incidents involving former female employees. Then, on Friday, June 17, it was revealed that Stephanie had come back from her leave of absence to serve as the interim CEO and chairwoman after Vince willingly stood down from his chairman and CEO business obligations while continuing to carry out his creative tasks. Then, on Monday, June 20, it was made public that Bruce Prichard, Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, is also serving as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, standing in for Laurinaitis throughout the inquiry. Then, today, Friday, July 8, it was made public that McMahon had agreed to pay four women, among them a former wrestler, more than $12 million in “hush money.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.