Update On Vince McMahon’s Status For WWE RAW, Several Changes To Tonight’s Show

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not backstage for tonight’s RAW in Seattle.

According to PWInsider, McMahon is currently at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, but he did go over the original plans for RAW. It was stated that no major changes were made to tonight’s RAW as a result of Vince.

Having said that, there have been a few major changes to tonight’s RAW that are unrelated to Vince. A large portion of the RAW roster traveling into Seattle today had a “absolute travel day from hell.” Since several wrestlers are not anticipated to arrive at RAW in time, this resulted in numerous creative changes to the program.

It was also mentioned that there are a number of talents on their way to RAW who they are hoping will arrive in time, but their segments will be last-minute additions if they are able to land and make it to the Climate Pledge Arena in time.

Today was described as a “pretty stressful day” for the creative team, as they were forced to put on a show with only a few performers available.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Damian Priest segment and the Riddle/Miz match are no longer listed on WWE.com or on their social media pages. Apart from the Cody Rhodes segment and the Women’s Tag Team Title Match, there is nothing else mentioned on the website.