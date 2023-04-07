Update On Vince McMahon’s Status Heading Into Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

For those of you wondering what Vince McMahon will be doing tonight, it doesn’t appear that he will be backstage at WWE SmackDown.

As of “a few minutes ago,” McMahon wasn’t backstage, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The tweet from Keller was published at 4:55pm ET.

It was said that McMahon reviewed creative plans remotely and there were “minor changes” made to the original script, according to PWInsider.com. The backstage morale at SmackDown is reportedly better than it was on Monday.

Due to the rewrites before and during RAW, there has been a lot of discussion about the show on Monday, despite claims from management that McMahon would not be actively involved in the creative process.

Some talent believed that because McMahon was already in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend, he was heavily involved on Monday. He hasn’t been seen backstage at SmackDown as of yet and is unlikely that he will be.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H will appear on the show to address the fans.

