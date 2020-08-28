Update On Wade Barrett Being Part Of WWE NXT

Wade Barrett made his return to WWE as part of the NXT commentary team on this week’s show.

Barrett announced that he would be returning for next week’s show and his WWE.com profile has been updated with him being listed as an active personality:

“After being away from WWE for several years, Barrett reemerged as a color analyst on the Aug. 26, 2020 edition of NXT! As someone who clearly loves the sound of his own voice, Barrett should fit right in on the black-and-gold brand.”

Barrett is filing in for Mauro Ranallo who is dealing with a family issue in Canada. It’s unknown if Barrett will remain on commentary once Ranallo returns.