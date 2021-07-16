Update On WALTER Suffering Injury

NXT UK Champion WALTER is reportedly dealing with a legitimate hand injury.

As reported before on PWMania.com, it was announced on Thursday’s NXT UK episode that WALTER’s rematch with Ilja Dragunov is being delayed after WALTER suffered a “severe injury” to his left hand. The match had been scheduled for next Thursday’s episode. The storyline behind the injury was that WALTER hurt his hand while fighting backstage with Dragunov.

Now it has been confirmed that WAL TER’s hand injury is a legitimate injury and not a part of the storylines. There is no update as if today on how long WALTER may be out of the ringm,s

Here is a new photo of WALTER at the Silverstone Circuit for today’s British Grand Prix Formula 1 race. He can be seen wearing a brace on his hand.