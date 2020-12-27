Update On What’s Going On With Pat McAfee and WWE

As previously noted, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return until the spring.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer talked more about McAfee’s status with WWE:

“I just think they don’t want to bring him in every single week. You know it’s better in smaller doses…”

“He did nothing wrong, there was no heat. I was told that specifically. There’s no heat on either side. It’s just they wanted him off for a little while. That’s what I was told.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

McAfee addressed the reports about him being taken off television: