Update On Why Alexa Bliss Has Been Off RAW, Bliss At TLC?

Alexa Bliss is currently away from WWE RAW because she’s on vacation. Bliss took to Instagram today and posted a photo with fiance Ryan Cabrera, commenting on how they are enjoying “cuddle quarantine life” together by binge-watching their favorite TV shows. The couple was engaged to be married back in mid-November. A fan asked Bliss why she hasn’t been on WWE TV as of late. She responded in the comments section and revealed that she is on vacation, and booked the time off several months ago.

“vacay! Booked the time off months ago,” she wrote back to the fan.

It’s interesting to note that at one point WWE had Bliss advertised to be in the corner of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for Sunday’s WWE TLC match against Randy Orton. WWE announced today that the match will now be a Firefly Inferno Match, and Bliss was removed from the promotional graphic with The Fiend. Bliss has not appeared on WWE TV since the November 30 RAW show, where she hosted “A Moment of Bliss” with Orton as her guest. That is the show where she did the angle with The Fiend and Orton in the ring.

On a related note, we reported before how Bliss was recently in Los Angeles to film for the “Punky Brewster” reboot that is scheduled to air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock network in 2021 some time. Charlotte Flair was also filming for the show, while WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley helped with producing and stunt choreography. It was reported that this is why Bliss missed the December 7 RAW episode, but that is not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bliss and Flair actually filmed for the “Punky Brewster” reboot a few weeks back.