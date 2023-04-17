Update On Will Ospreay’s Health And Future In Wrestling

NJPW star and occasional AEW performer Will Ospreay issued the following statement on Twitter regarding a shoulder injury he suffered in March.

“I got cleared two days ago. It’s a weird one. I’ve seen my physio now for about five weeks, and I got range of motion back in my arm. The strength is there, somewhat, but because I was able to complete four strength exercises, apparently, I’m medically cleared. It does feel a lot better, but I feel there is still a lot of weakness in my arm. The sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off, but over the last 48 hours, I’ve been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career. It’s been incredible, but the one thing that has been constant, especially the last few years, is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more, recently. It’s because I’m getting older, I’m getting heavier, but because of that, the move set that I started when I was 22 years old has kind of vanished and disappeared. It’s not by choice, it’s because my body can’t do it anymore. I can’t perform a shooting star press safely anymore, so I decided it’s best to cut it out. I’m not going to lie, I feel like my body and me, personally, I’m deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes. It’s really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style. I understand the risks that come with this style, but it’s one that suits me down to a tee and I think everyone enjoys it. I don’t know if this ride is going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean. I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway. I’m just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot, but I’m going to compete, I’m going to come back, and I’m going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can. I don’t know how long this ride is going to be, I’m going to be honest. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all. Much love.”

You can check out the complete video below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)