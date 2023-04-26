Update On Will Ospreay’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Contract, Expiring In Less Than A Year

NJPW talent Will Ospreay, revealed in a recent DAZN interview that his NJPW contract will expire in February 2024.

He stated in the interview:

“My contract with New Japan is up next February so from that point who’s not gonna want this kid who’s dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches?”

Will has recently appeared for AEW, and one would think they would be a front-runner for his services. To avoid the recent “hiring freeze,” the WWE acquisition by Endeavor could be mostly completed by February 2024. Time will tell who gets him or if he simply re-signs with NJPW.