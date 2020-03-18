Update On WrestleCon’s Event Cancellation

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously reported, WrestleCon’s event during WrestleMania weekend was canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It was reported that Marriott was billing WrestleCon for approximately $114,202 in hotel fees leading to several wrestlers including Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens coming to WrestleCon’s defense.

It was announced today that Marriott has decided to not hold WrestleCon responsible for paying the bill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR