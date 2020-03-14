Update On WrestleMania 36 Possibly Being Changed Due To CoronaVirus

It looks like WWE officials and Hillsborough County officials are “engaged in a standoff” over the status of WrestleMania 36, according to FOX13 in Tampa, Florida.

As we’ve noted, WWE officials, including Chairman Vince McMahon, met with local officials earlier this week to discuss the status of the big event as events and large gatherings around the world are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was determined then that the city was not going to nix the event as they are still 3 weeks away, and that they wanted to see what WWE did over the next week and a half before reconvening.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, who spoke about keeping the event alive earlier this week at the press conference, now says he hopes Vince and WWE will cancel the event on their own, but if they haven’t in a week and the situation is still as bad as it was this week, then the county will likely “pull the plug” on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that,” said Miller.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister added that the community’s safety has to come first.

“I commend every sports franchise for erring on the side of caution. I hope the WWE follows suit. I don’t ever want to see people put profit over public safety,” Chronister said.

The report noted that nixing WrestleMania 36 would put more than $150 million of economic impact in jeopardy. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke earlier this week about the well being of the community vs. the economic impact of WrestleMania, and said both are important. Local officials in the Tampa area are saying they’ll likely make a decision in a week if the WWE doesn’t.

WWE continued to advertise WrestleMania 36 on this week’s SmackDown episode as if everything was moving forward, but the promos did not include the actual date of April 5. There has been speculation on WWE just delaying WrestleMania instead of canceling it altogether. We noted earlier this week that WWE issued a statement to confirm that they do have contingency plans in place.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” WWE’s statement reads.

Stay tuned for updates on the status of WrestleMania 36 Week. Below is the local news story on the situation: