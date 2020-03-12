Update On WrestleMania 36 & The CoronaVirus Impact On Tampa

WrestleMania 36 will move forward as scheduled, at least for now.

As we’ve noted, top WWE officials and local officials met today in Tampa to discuss the status of WrestleMania 36 and the coronavirus pandemic. Local officials were also discussing the possible cancellation and changes to other events in the area.

With WrestleMania still 3 weeks away, officials have decided that they do not want to cancel the event just yet.

“Right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks,” The Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller said at a press conference this afternoon. “We came to the conclusion that at this point, we don’t want to pull that plug. However we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if WWE was going to do anything at all. If they don’t, at that point, I will suggest that we do come together for an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that particular point in time.”

It was noted that WWE and local officials will reconvene as we get closer to April 5, which is the day of the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. WrestleMania 36 Week and the non-WWE wrestling events will begin in the area several days before that.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and city officials did cancel weekend events in the area, including the River O’Green Fest, but didn’t make the same decision on WWE because they still have a few weeks.