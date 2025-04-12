Update On WrestleMania 41 Start Time & Event Length For Both Nights

WWE will host its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Peacock, both nights of WrestleMania 41 will begin at 4 PM ET and are expected to last for nine hours. It’s important to note that Peacock typically includes the pre-show in its listings, which means the pre-show will last for three hours. WWE has already announced that the main show will start at 7 PM ET each night.