Update on WWE 24/7 Title, Dana Brooke Speaks Out Over Title Trashing, Nikki Cross Reacts

Following Monday night’s trashing by new champion Nikki Cross, the WWE 24/7 Title remains active.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Title on this week’s RAW. WWE then aired a backstage segment in which Cross threw the title into a trash can while walking with Damage CTRL and in a trance. The belt landed on the floor after missing the trash can, but the message was still there. The segment sparked widespread speculation that WWE might abandon the title, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The official WWE website still lists the 24/7 Title as an active championship, according to an update. Cross is also listed as the current champion with an active title reign.

Brooke, who has held the title for more than 330 days across more than a dozen reigns, took to Twitter today to express her anger with what happened on RAW.

“Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe @WWE @USA_Network,” Brooke tweeted.

Cross also took to Twitter for the first time since winning the title, saying she will do whatever she wants with it.

“Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard. Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe honestly I won’t bite [devil emoji],” Cross wrote.

There is currently no word on what WWE has in store for Cross and the 24/7 Title, but we will keep you updated.

Here’s footage of Monday night’s title change and the post-match backstage segment, as well as the tweets mentioned above:

