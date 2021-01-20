Update On WWE Allowing Fans To Attend WrestleMania

In an interview with TMZ.com, Stephanie McMahon commented on WWE allowing fans to attend Wrestlemania 37:

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet cause we’re still trying to figure out all the machinations.”

“We’re going to learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn’t work. But man, we can’t wait to come in and for 2 nights, really rock that pirate ship.”

“Working with the local organizing committee, all of the health officials, health and safety is first and foremost, of course. For our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building, there’s a lot of different logistics that need to determined, but hopefully, it’ll all work out, and this will be the first WWE event where we actually bring the WWE Universe back together in person, and I cannot wait.”