Update On WWE Banning The Bucklebomb

As reported before, WWE has banned the Buckle Bomb move and it is no longer allowed to be used during in-ring action. The ban was made after Nia Jax botched the move on Kairi Sane during the April 20 RAW episode. The video went viral and Jax faced a lot of online criticism. There was speculation that the move was banned due to Jax’s botch.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that the move was banned due to the reaction to Jax’s move on Sane. While Sane was not injured in the spot, it looked bad enough and the feeling is that the person taking the move is not in control because they are being thrown, and the chance of bad neck whiplash in such a move is there. It comes down to the feeling that the risk isn’t worth the reward.