Update on WWE Being Sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are rumors that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would be taken private again.

As of early Wednesday morning, there had been no official confirmation that a sale had occurred.

Due to the fact that WWE needs to give notice to shareholders and other parties, the transaction has not yet been completely finalized. Because the company is on the public market, there are certain procedures that must be followed.

An agreement has been reached in principle regarding the matter, according to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned the following on Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Certainly everyone, before the story first broke tonight, everyone was talking about it inside wrestling. Nobody knew for sure. Talked to people in the company, they didn’t know for sure. Everyone at the NXT tapings heard the rumors, could not confirm them, but everybody was scared. Whether it’s their job, whether it’s whatever, there’s a lot of uncertainty there. Uncertainty throughout the company. The Stephanie resignation worried a lot of people as well.”

If the Saudi Arabia sale goes through, “at least one” talent reportedly stated that they would leave the company, according to Fightful.com.

WWE, #WWESold, Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, and Sami Zayn were among the terms trending on Twitter.

