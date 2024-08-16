Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Anoa’i

As PWMania.com previously reported, Afa has had a number of heart difficulties that necessitated surgery, as well as many back procedures following a catastrophic fall. All of them have taken a toll, and because the end is sadly approaching, there is serious worry about his health moving forward.

It has been reported that Afa has passed away, but this is not true. Nonetheless, his death seems imminent, and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Anoa’i family on this clearly difficult evening.

Afa enrolled in the Marine Corps at the age of seventeen. After leaving the military, he pursued a career in professional wrestling, becoming The Wild Samoans alongside his brother Sika.

Afa and Sika won titles in multiple regions, including the WWF Tag Team Championship three times. He departed the WWF in the mid-1980s, but returned in 1992 as the manager of Sami and Fatu, the Headshrinkers tag team.

After retiring, he trained wrestlers at the Wild Samoan Facility. Afa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Afa has seven children. He is also the uncle of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. The eldest son of Afa, Samu Anoa’i, posted the following in honor of his father:

“As we embark on your final journey home, we express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and guidance you have bestowed upon us throughout our lives. We find solace in knowing that you will soon be reunited with the Lord Jesus, your parents, siblings, and friends who have gone before us. We have no doubt that you will establish a Wild Samoan training center in the sky, bringing us all together once again. We believe in the power of your love and legacy, and we will continue to honor it in all that we do.

Respectfully yours

Big Sam Anoa’i.

The oldest cousin of the Bloodline clan.”

MLW tweeted: