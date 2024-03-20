Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Following Bad Fall

As PWMania.com previously reported, Afa Anoa’i, the son of the WWE Hall of Famer Afa, took to his official Facebook account and revealed that his father had experienced a fall, which resulted in the pro wrestling legend suffering fractures in two places in his back. Anoa’i also revealed that his dad was being transferred to another hospital for further care.

According to PWInsider.com, Afa is set to undergo surgery after suffering the fall, but there’s no word yet on when the surgery will happen, although the belief is that it will be as soon as possible.

The Wild Samoan has been facing a lot of health issues as of late, and he was even hospitalized this past January due to pneumonia and two mild heart attacks. Afa would also undergo two exploratory heart procedures in December.

We all wish Afa The Wild Samoan a speedy recovery during this difficult period.