Update on WWE Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field

WWE is reportedly planning to run at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida through WrestleMania 37 season. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the current plan is to move The ThunderDome to Tropicana Field for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events, from mid-December through WrestleMania 37 season. It was noted that while WWE will be filming their shows in the domed stadium, the product will not look much different from the current ThunderDome shows.

It was also reported that fans are still possible for the Royal Rumble event in January, even at Tropicana Field. It’s been reported that WWE has had a goal of bringing fans back for The Rumble. It was also reported today that WWE is hoping to start traditional live event arena shows, with fans, the night after WrestleMania 37.

WWE is expected to make an official announcement on The ThunderDome moving to Tropicana Field soon. The lease with the Amway Center expires on Wednesday, November 25, and WWE has to be out of the building by Saturday, December 5.