Update On WWE Not Bringing Fans To The Royal Rumble PPV

WrestleVotes has reported new details on why WWE is not bringing a real live crowd to the Royal Rumble PPV on 1/31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The new report states:

“The fact of the matter is WWE views the stress, manpower and complete undertaking of removing the ThunderDome for one night as just too much to make it all work. Sad but true. The wait continues.”

It was previously believed that the main reason was related to the coronavirus. Stay tuned to PWMania for more details as they are available.