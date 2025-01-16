Update On WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Special Viewership Numbers

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil’s live airing on Tuesday, January 7 on the CW reportedly drew an average of 957,000 viewers with a rating of 0.25 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic. However, Nielsen has adjusted the viewership numbers of last week’s NXT, and WrestleNomics has reprocessed them and lowered the numbers.

According to the report, the show drew an average of 798,000 viewers with a rating of 0.21 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic. While these numbers are significantly down from the original numbers, they were still up from the week before, with the demo rating increasing 40% from the New Year’s Evil episode’s 0.15 and the audience up 27.5% from the previous week’s 626,000. Based on the corrected NXT viewership numbers, the demo rating was still the best since the October 8 episode, which drew a 0.26 rating, while the audience was also the best since that week’s 874,000.

Over two weeks thus far in 2025 (the New Year’s Evil special and Tuesday’s episode), NXT is averaging 789,000 viewers and a rating of 0.19 compared to the 745,000 total viewers and 0.23 rating for the first two episodes of 2024.