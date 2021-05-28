Update On WWE Possibly Becoming An Exclusive Partner With NJPW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan has reportedly been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about having WWE be an exclusive partner in the United States.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update on the story and said “there is and there isn’t” something to it. Here is what Johnson noted:

“PWInsider.com has been told today by sources from each company that there have been communications between the two sides for several months but the main crux of it was over the potential of Daniel Bryan being able to potentially work some dates in NJPW.”

Johnson added that while there could be a WWE/NJPW partnership at some point, it’s not going to happen right now and to not expect any immediate changes with NJPW’s current relationships in the United States.

Drew McIntyre had fun with the rumor and wrote a tweet about Kofi Kingston that spelled out to OKADA as a reference to NJPW star Kazuchika Okada: