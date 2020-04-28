Update On WWE Reportedly Parting Ways With Gerald Brisco

It was reported on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco was also released from the company as a part of the recent budget cuts.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brisco was actually furloughed and not released altogether, as many Producers were back on April 15.

Brisco had been mainly scouting amateur wrestling events for the past several years, responsible for giving a look to guys such as Brock Lesnar, Jason Jordan, Chad Gable, among others. It was noted that there are currently no amateur wrestling tournaments going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Brisco could be brought back in the future because he was just furloughed. Brisco’s furlough surprised many people as he had been with the company since 1984. The 73 year old Brisco had worked several roles for the company, including as a scout for the WWE NXT brand. Brisco was seen as one of the guys that would be untouchable in a situation like this, but WWE made cuts with several employees who were of an older age group for various reasons.