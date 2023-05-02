Update On WWE Rosters Following The Draft, Free Agents, Several Stars Not Drafted, More

The 2023 WWE Draft began on Friday’s live SmackDown from Corpus Christi, Texas, and concluded this week’s RAW from Fort Worth, Texas. Selections were also made on Saturday’s SmackDown LowDown episode and Monday’s RAW Talk show.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has announced that the post-Draft rosters will go into effect on Monday, May 9, the first RAW following WWE Backlash. Due to the drafting of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to SmackDown, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27, will be exclusive to RAW.

The RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title are both in jeopardy after Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were drafted to opposing brands. At Backlash, Belair will face IYO SKY, who was also drafted to SmackDown, while Ripley will face Vega, who is staying on RAW. In 2021, WWE faced a similar situation with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which was resolved with a Championship Exchange Ceremony.

There were 18 WWE NXT Superstars called up to the main roster in the Draft this year – NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Von Wagner, Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes, Xyon Quinn, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, and Grayson Waller. Because Hartwell and Waller are currently injured, it’s unclear what will happen with their debuts and the NXT Women’s Title. On Friday, it was announced that Dawn and Fyre would defend their titles against former champions Chance and Carter on this week’s NXT, but Chance and Carter were drafted to RAW on Night 2.

Below is an updated look at the WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters following the 2023 Draft, as well as free agents and Superstars on the official roster but not assigned to a brand, as well as Superstars on the roster but not drafted this week:

FREE AGENTS:

* Baron Corbin

* Brock Lesnar

* Cedric Alexander

* Dolph Ziggler

* Elias

* Mustafa Ali

* Omos with MVP

* Shelton Benjamin

* Von Wagner

* Xyon Quinn

RAW MEN’S DIVISION

* Akira Tozawa

* Angel

* Apollo Crews

* Braun Strowman

* Bronson Reed

* Chad Gable

* Cody Rhodes

* Damian Priest

* Dexter Lumis

* Dominik Mysterio

* Drew McIntyre

* Erik

* Finn Balor

* Giovanni Vinci

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Humberto

* Ivar

* JD McDonagh

* Jinder Mahal

* Johnny Gargano

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Ludwig Kaiser

* Mace

* Mansoor

* Matt Riddle

* Odyssey Jones

* Otis

* Ricochet

* Riddick Moss

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

* Sanga

* Seth Rollins

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Miz

* Veer Mahaan

* Xavier Woods

RAW WOMEN’S DIVISION

* Becky Lynch

* Candice LeRae

* Chelsea Green

* Dana Brooke

* Emma

* NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell (title to be decided)

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan

* Maxxine Dupri

* Natalya

* Nikki Cross

* Piper Niven

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley (title to be decided)

* Ronda Rousey

* Shayna Baszler

* Sonya Deville

* Tegan Nox

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Valhalla

* Xia Li

* Zoey Stark

SMACKDOWN MEN’S DIVISION

* AJ Styles

* Angelo Dawkins

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley

* Butch

* Cameron Grimes

* Cruz Del Toro

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Elton Prince

* Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Joaquin Wilde

* Karl Anderson

* Karrion Kross

* Kit Wilson

* LA Knight

* Luke Gallows

* Montez Ford

* WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Rick Boogs

* Ridge Holland

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Santos Escobar

* Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa

* Top Dolla

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S DIVISION

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre (titles to be decided)

* Asuka

* B-Fab

* Bayley

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair (title to be decided)

* Charlotte Flair

* Dakota Kai

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn (titles to be decided)

* IYO SKY

* Lacey Evans

* Mia Yim

* Scarlett

* Shotzi

* Tamina Snuka

* Zelina Vega

LISTED ON THE OFFICIAL ROSTER BUT NOT DRAFTED IN THE 2023 DRAFT:

* Alexa Bliss (currently RAW)

* Aliyah (currently SmackDown)

* Beth Phoenix

* Big E (currently SmackDown)

* Bray Wyatt (currently SmackDown)

* Carmella (currently RAW)

* Dabba-Kato (currently RAW)

* Gable Steveson

* John Cena

* Logan Paul

* Maryse

* R-Truth (currently RAW)

* Randy Orton (currently RAW)

* Robert Roode (currently RAW)

* Shane McMahon

* Shanky (currently SmackDown)

* Titus O’Neil