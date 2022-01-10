Update On WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 26,647 tickets and there are 3,329 left.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sat • Jan 29 • 6:30 PM

The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO Available Tickets => 3,329

Current Setup/Capacity => 29,976

Tickets Distributed => 26,647 (88.9%) Big movement in the past week.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/LUj4RjauP1 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 10, 2022

When they added seats last week there was 4,500 tickets remaining (some of which I had accounted for on this very difficult map) which means they sold over 1,000 seats in the past 2 weeks. When they add seats, it's mostly filling out sections (lots of partially opened stuff). — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 10, 2022

Here is the current card for the show:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Sheamus,

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler

WWE Championship Match:

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley

Mixed Tag Team Match:

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Seth Rollins