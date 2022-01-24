Update On WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 31,598 tickets and there are 2,576 left.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sat • Jan 29 • 6:30 PM

The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO Available Tickets => 2,576

Current Setup/Capacity => 34,174

Tickets Distributed => 31,598 (92.5%) Lots of movement in the past few weeks.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/hrgpQxQIMG — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 22, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan,

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse – Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – The Usos are banned from ringside

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop