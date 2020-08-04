Update On WWE SummerSlam Host City and If Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend

As PWMania.com previously reported, it looks like WWE has found a location for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view. It was reported by @Wrestlevotes how there’s a feeling within WWE that officials may have found a location in the Northeastern part of the United States.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, “the plan right now being talked about was Atlantic City.” WrestleVotes noted that if (“big IF”) fans were allowed to attend, there would be a very limited capacity.

Word came out on Friday that WWE officials were in a meeting to discuss and hopefully finalize SummerSlam plans, including the location. WWE officials were said to be desperate to find a location outside of the Performance Center in Orlando, but the search wasn’t as easy as they had hoped.