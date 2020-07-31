Update On WWE SummerSlam Plans, New Tease For Potential SummerSlam Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported the following regarding Summerslam:

– Earlier this month, Bayley teased a potential match with her and Sasha Banks against Trish Stratus and Lita for the WWE women’s tag team titles at Summerslam.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stratus recently tweeted out a teaser of her own:

