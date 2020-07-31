Update On WWE SummerSlam Plans, New Tease For Potential SummerSlam Match

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported the following regarding Summerslam:

Source: those in power at WWE are meeting today to discuss and hopefully finalize SummerSlam plans, including location. As noted before, the desperation to land a location outside of the PC is coming from the top. It’s not as easy as they had hoped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 31, 2020

– Earlier this month, Bayley teased a potential match with her and Sasha Banks against Trish Stratus and Lita for the WWE women’s tag team titles at Summerslam.

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo…..after we get all the gold Extreme Rules …….. we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stratus recently tweeted out a teaser of her own: