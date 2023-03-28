Update On WWE Tryouts During WrestleMania 39 Week In Los Angeles

During WrestleMania 39 Week, WWE officials will hold a major talent tryout in Los Angeles.

According to a new ESPN report, the tryout will feature 26 women and 24 men. The athletes will be evaluated based on their performance and promotion, and WWE officials will decide whether to offer contracts at the end of the week.

This week’s tryout participants represent 37 schools and 13 sports, with football (13) having the largest male contingent and track & field (9) having the largest female contingent. Wrestling (6 males), basketball (4 females, 2 males), powerlifting (3 females), and cheerleading are also represented. (1 female, 1 male).

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, former Baylor basketball defensive standout Mark Vital, former Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly, former Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, former Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni, former Kansas & Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Feder, 2020 discus Olympian Reggie Jagers, and Division II national champion wrestler Darrell Mason are just a few of the key male athletes.

Former Baylor track standout Morgan Stewart was among the key female athletes named, as were All-Mountain West track honorees Breanna Covington of Fresno State and Kasey Ebb of San Diego State.